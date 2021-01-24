Taiwan wins men's doubles, Tai faces second upset at Toyota Thai open

Taiwan's top badminton pair in men's doubles won another title in Bangkok at the Toyota Thailand Open on Sunday, but world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) once again lost the final in the women's singles to the same opponent she had a week ago.

For the second week in a row, Taiwan's top players in the women's singles and the men's doubles competed for the title in their respective groups in Bangkok, which is hosting the second of three Badminton World Federation (BWF) tournaments through Jan. 31.

World No. 6 pairing Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) triumphed again in the men's doubles final, beating world No. 9 duo Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia 21-13, 21-18.

The Lee-Wang pair, which only last week became the first Taiwanese team to win an HSBC BWF World Tour Super 1000 event title -- the highest-tiered event in badminton other than the World Championships and Olympic Games -- bagged another US$74,000 in prize money.

Lee, who has been partnered with Wang since 2019, said after the match that they kept egging each other on "to enjoy each match" since they arrived in Thailand in early January.

Meanwhile, Wang expressed amazement and said he had no words to describe how happy he felt to win two consecutive titles.

In the women's singles, meanwhile, it was a repeat of last week's final, as Tai once again met 2016 Rio Olympic gold medalist Carolina Marin of Spain who won victory in the Yonex Thailand Open.

Marin has not lost a game in her previous nine matches over the past two weeks in Thailand and she overpowered Tai 21-19, 21-17 to claim another victory.

The Thai capital will next host the HSBC BWF World Tour Super Finals from Jan. 27-31.