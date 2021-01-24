Alexa
BC-GLF--LPGA Tour Scores

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 16:48
Saturday
Four Season Golf and Sports Club
Lake Buena Vista, Florida
Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
Third Round
Danielle Kang 64-65-63—192
Jessica Korda 65-69-60—194
Nelly Korda 65-66-67—198
In Gee Chun 68-65-67—200
Brooke Henderson 67-69-65—201
Cheyenne Knight 69-66-67—202
Angela Stanford 67-69-67—203
Brittany Lincicome 66-74-64—204
Celine Boutier 69-70-65—204
Sophia Popov 68-69-67—204
Gaby Lopez 65-68-71—204
Lexi Thompson 67-69-69—205
Georgia Hall 70-70-67—207
Mel Reid 70-70-67—207
Pernilla Lindberg 70-72-66—208
Jasmine Suwannapura 72-68-69—209
Ally Ewing 70-72-68—210
Austin Ernst 69-70-71—210
Cydney Clanton 75-69-67—211
Madelene Sagstrom 73-69-69—211
Stacy Lewis 66-71-74—211
Bronte Law 73-70-69—212
Hee Young Park 71-69-72—212
Mi Jung Hur 71-71-71—213
Annie Park 69-71-73—213

Updated : 2021-01-24 18:03 GMT+08:00

