Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Cherry blossom trees on Taipei’s Pingjing Street beginning to bloom

Blossoms expected to bloom in full this coming weekend

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/24 16:49
(Shihlin Police Precinct photo)

(Shihlin Police Precinct photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Approximately half of the cherry blossom trees on Pingjing Street in Taipei’s Shilin District were in bloom as of Sunday (Jan. 24), heralding the arrival of the short cherry blossom season in the capital city of Taiwan.

Lane 42 of Pingjing Street is one of the most celebrated cherry blossom viewing destinations in Taipei. Branches of flowering cherry trees protrude from alley gardens, attracting large numbers of tourists in January and February each year.

Although the trees are expected to reach full bloom during the coming weekend, some early birds have already been visiting the street and posting photos of their discoveries.

To get there, take Taipei City Bus 303 from MRT Jiantan Station to the Lunziwei stop.

Cherry blossom trees on Taipei’s Pingjing Street beginning to bloom

Cherry blossom trees on Taipei’s Pingjing Street beginning to bloom
(Shihlin Police Precinct photos)

Pingjing Street
Shilin District
cherry blossoms
Taiwan
Taipei

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese fishing boat detained in Indonesia for illegal fishing
Taiwanese fishing boat detained in Indonesia for illegal fishing
2021/01/24 09:50
Taipei 101 displays messages on Taiwan-Japan friendship
Taipei 101 displays messages on Taiwan-Japan friendship
2021/01/24 09:20
Former manager of Microsoft Taiwan investigated for fraud
Former manager of Microsoft Taiwan investigated for fraud
2021/01/22 19:58
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
2021/01/22 18:32
Taiwan bans large gatherings at railway stations over Covid fears
Taiwan bans large gatherings at railway stations over Covid fears
2021/01/22 18:06

Updated : 2021-01-24 18:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head