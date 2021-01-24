Cherry blossom trees on Taipei’s Pingjing Street beginning to bloom

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Approximately half of the cherry blossom trees on Pingjing Street in Taipei’s Shilin District were in bloom as of Sunday (Jan. 24), heralding the arrival of the short cherry blossom season in the capital city of Taiwan.

Lane 42 of Pingjing Street is one of the most celebrated cherry blossom viewing destinations in Taipei. Branches of flowering cherry trees protrude from alley gardens, attracting large numbers of tourists in January and February each year.

Although the trees are expected to reach full bloom during the coming weekend, some early birds have already been visiting the street and posting photos of their discoveries.

To get there, take Taipei City Bus 303 from MRT Jiantan Station to the Lunziwei stop.



(Shihlin Police Precinct photos)