Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Anti-Han Kuo-yu activists reunite to show support for southern Taiwan city councilor

Organizers of campaign to recall former mayor wave signs in Kaohsiung to support Huang Chie, who is facing retaliatory recall

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/24 16:19
Independent City Councilor Huang Chie (黃捷).

Independent City Councilor Huang Chie (黃捷). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Several key activists from the movement to recall former Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) came together in Saturday (Jan. 23) to support independent Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Chie (黃捷), who is facing a recall.

The activists included Chen Kuan-jung (陳冠榮), a leader in the Han Kuo-yu recall movement; Wecare Kaohsiung founder Yin Li (尹立); and Taiwan Statebuilding Party (TSP) News Department Deputy Director Chang Po-yang (張博洋).

The three stood at the intersection of Zhongzheng Road and Heping Road in Kaohsiung City Saturday morning, CNA reported.

Chen noted that residents of the southern Taiwanese city courageously carried out their civic duty last June as 930,000 people voted Han out of office. Unfortunately, some people did not respect the results of the democratic process and launched a retaliatory recall against Huang, who represents Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District, he said.

Chang pointed out that the purpose of a recall is to replace an unsuitable leader, not to force someone to step down just because some people disagree with them. He mentioned that the Huang recall campaign endangers Taiwan's democracy, and he expressed hope that the people of Kaohsiung will unite to defend democracy.

Removal of the city councilor will not make Fengshan District better. If the Kuomintang (KMT) or other groups want those districts to improve, they should urge KMT city councilors to be more serious about local politics during meetings, Chen added.

Yin said that the reasons behind calls for Huang’s dismissal are ridiculous, which suggests that hatred for the city councilor is the primary motive behind the campaign. He pointed out that although dismissal is a means to amend the election results, it should be for legitimate reasons.

According to the election laws, the effective number of votes for a recall must exceed a quarter of the total number of voters in the electoral district and must surpass the number of “no” votes. As there are 287,829 registered voters in Fengshan District, at least 71,958 votes are required to successfully remove Huang from office.

Huang’s recall vote will be held on Feb. 6.

Taiwan politics
Kaohsiung city councilor
Kaohsiung City
Huang Chie

RELATED ARTICLES

Ousted mayor of Taiwan's Kaohsiung urged to run for KMT chairman
Ousted mayor of Taiwan's Kaohsiung urged to run for KMT chairman
2021/01/19 11:37
Taiwan's DPP expresses opposition to 'unjustified' recall campaigns
Taiwan's DPP expresses opposition to 'unjustified' recall campaigns
2021/01/18 14:29
Taiwan's KMT faces challenge in choosing new secretary-general
Taiwan's KMT faces challenge in choosing new secretary-general
2021/01/12 16:13
Interparty press conference held in support of southern Taiwan city councilor
Interparty press conference held in support of southern Taiwan city councilor
2021/01/05 16:39
Four Taiwan events included in BBC's look back at 2020
Four Taiwan events included in BBC's look back at 2020
2020/12/31 17:23

Updated : 2021-01-24 16:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head