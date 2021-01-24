Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

QB transfer Hilinski looks to make impact at Northwestern

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 14:38
QB transfer Hilinski looks to make impact at Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern added another quarterback last week when Ryan Hilinski announced he was transferring from South Carolina.

If he makes as big an impact as Peyton Ramsey last season, the Wildcats will take it. Ramsey led the Wildcats to a 7-2 record, the Big Ten West championship and a Citrus Bowl victory as a graduate transfer from Indiana.

Hilinski threw for 2,357 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions as a freshman at South Carolina in 2019. He lost a competition for the starting job last season after Collin Hill joined the Gamecocks as a graduate transfer from Colorado State, and appeared in just two games.

Hilinski is involved with the “Hilinski’s Hope Foundation,” which aims to destigmatize mental illness among college athletes. The foundation was started by his parents Mark and Kym after his brother Tyler, a quarterback at Washington State, committed suicide in 2018.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-24 16:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head