Taiwan's Pingtung aims to create 'giant picture book' in festival of light

A total of 20 installations have been lit up along the Wannian Creek in Pingtung City for the annual Pingtung Festival of Lights, according to the local authorities.

Despite more than a dozen domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases in Taoyuan that led to cancellations of lantern festivals across Taiwan, the southern county went ahead with a scaled-back event that opened on Friday, the Pingtung County Information and International Affairs Department said in a statement.

Several of the lanterns displayed in a 1-kilometer section of the creek between Shengli East Road and Minsheng Road shared the floral theme of this year's festival, which first started in 2017, the department said.

They include a giant bouquet decorated with fruit by Chen Yi-chang's (陳奕彰), and a swan with a rose in its mouth constructed by Tseng Shang-jie (曾上杰), according to the department.

The festival also features a colorful installation by Hualien-based Indigenous artist Sapud Kacaw inspired by breaking waves, the department added.

The department also said that it paired phrases from literature and lines from films to allow visitors to view the installations as if going through a giant picture book.

The works are illuminated between 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. every day until March 1, although previously planned concerts and market fairs for the festival have all been canceled due the the growing concerns over COVID-19, the department said.