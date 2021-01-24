Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week

Sharp diurnal temperature variations to come

  158
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/24 16:06
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Stable weather is expected for the western portion of Taiwan from today (Jan. 24) to Wednesday, while chances of occasional showers are forecast for the east during the same period, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said on Sunday.

Wu said that due to a cold, dry air mass sweeping the country from north to south and the effect of radiative cooling, temperatures across Taiwan this morning dropped 2 – 3 degrees Celsius compared to yesterday morning, CNA reported. Noting that the cold air currently affecting Taiwan is weak, the meteorologist warned of sharp diurnal temperature variations.

Even though the weather will be comfortable under the sun in the daytime, temperatures of about 12 degrees are expected for low lying areas Monday and Tuesday morning, he said.

Another cold air mass will arrive in Taiwan on Thursday (Jan. 28), causing the mercury to fall sharply and bringing occasional showers to areas facing the winds, Wu added. The cold air will continue to hang over the country on Friday and Saturday.

Daniel Wu
Taiwan
weather
cold snap

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 4.4 and 3.7 earthquakes jolt southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 4.4 and 3.7 earthquakes jolt southeast Taiwan
2021/01/23 14:00
Former manager of Microsoft Taiwan investigated for fraud
Former manager of Microsoft Taiwan investigated for fraud
2021/01/22 19:58
Taiwan bans large gatherings at railway stations over Covid fears
Taiwan bans large gatherings at railway stations over Covid fears
2021/01/22 18:06
Japanese contemporary artist announces Taiwan visit
Japanese contemporary artist announces Taiwan visit
2021/01/22 16:52
Bloomberg recognizes Taiwan's US envoy as person to look out for in 2021
Bloomberg recognizes Taiwan's US envoy as person to look out for in 2021
2021/01/22 14:22

Updated : 2021-01-24 16:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head