Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Fitzgerald Jr. carries Tennessee St. past E. Illinois 65-54

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 12:41
Fitzgerald Jr. carries Tennessee St. past E. Illinois 65-54

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. registered 15 points as Tennessee State beat Eastern Illinois 65-54 on Saturday.

Ravel Moody had six rebounds for Tennessee State (3-10, 2-8 Ohio Valley Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Yusuf Mohamed added eight rebounds. Mason Green had three blocks.

Marvin Johnson had 16 points and five steals for the Panthers (5-10, 2-6), who have now lost five straight games. Henry Abraham added 12 points. Josiah Wallace had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-24 13:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head