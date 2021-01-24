Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Abmas carries Oral Roberts over Kansas City 60-58

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 12:15
Abmas carries Oral Roberts over Kansas City 60-58

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas had 21 points, RJ Glasper scored 17 -- including a runner in the lane with 3.4 seconds left — as Oral Roberts narrowly defeated Kansas City 60-58 on Saturday night.

Kevin Obanor added 12 points and eight rebounds for Oral Roberts (9-6, 6-1 Summit League), which earned its fourth straight win. Francis Lacis had seven rebounds.

Brandon McKissic had 20 points for the Roos (5-9, 1-4). Josiah Allick added 11 points. Zion Williams had five points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-24 13:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head