Wilson leads S. Dakota St. over North Dakota 85-74

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 12:01
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson had a season-high 23 points as South Dakota State defeated North Dakota 85-74 on Saturday night.

Alex Arians had 16 points for South Dakota State (10-3, 4-0 Summit League), which won its fifth consecutive game. Baylor Scheierman added 14 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals. David Wingett had 12 points.

North Dakota totaled 46 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Tyree Ihenacho had 17 points for the Fighting Hawks (4-13, 3-5). Caleb Nero added 16 points. Filip Rebraca had 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Jackrabbits remain undefeated in three games against the Fighting Hawks this season. Most recently, South Dakota State defeated North Dakota 92-73 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-24 13:34 GMT+08:00

