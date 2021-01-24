Alexa
Colorado rallies from 18 down, beats Washington State 70-59

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 11:40
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Evan Battey had 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting, McKinley Wright IV added all 12 of his points in the second half, and Colorado rallied from an 18-point, first-half deficit to beat Washington State 70-59 on Saturday night.

The Buffaloes (12-4, 6-3 Pac 12) opened the second half with a 19-6 run to take a 49-43 lead on Maddox Daniels’ 3-pointer with 10:51 left.

The Cougars stopped the run briefly and then Jabari Walker scored eight and Wright added six of Colorado's 14 straight points to build its biggest lead at 66-48.

D’Shawn Schwartz added 11 points and Walker had nine. Wright added seven rebounds and five assists.

Isaac Bonton scored nine of his 21 points in the first eight minutes of the game while the Cougars (9-6, 2-6) made nine of their first 10 shots and jumped to a 23-5 lead. The Buffaloes made 2 of 11 shots during the same stretch.

Noah Williams added 16 points and Dishon Jackson had 10 for Washington State, which had its losing streak extend to five games.

Colorado returns to Boulder for a five-game home stand starting with a rematch with Washington State on Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-24 13:33 GMT+08:00

