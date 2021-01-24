Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 11:11
Clarke wins in Hawaii for 2nd straight Champions title

LA’UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Darren Clarke won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship by two strokes Saturday for his second straight PGA Tour Champions victory, playing the back nine in 6 under in a closing 8-under 64.

The 52-year-old former British Open winner from Northern Ireland started the back-nine run with birdies on Nos. 10-11, added two more on 13 and 14, made a 10-foot par save on 15 and birdied 16 and 17. He parred the 18th to cap the bogey-free round in the first event of the year.

Clarke finished at 21-under 195 at Hualalai Golf Course. He won the TimberTech Championship in early November in his final tour start last year.

Retief Goosen, tied for the second-round lead with Jerry Kelly, closed with a 64 to finish second. Kelly had a 68 to finish third at 17 under.

Fred Couples shot a 67 to tie for fourth at 15 with Scott Parel (66), Kevin Sutherland (67) and Mike Weir (66). The 61-year-old Couples shot a 63 on Friday.

The tournament was the first of the year, but the season is a continuation from last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down the tour for four months.

Updated : 2021-01-24 13:33 GMT+08:00

