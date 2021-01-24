Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Saint Mary's (Calif.) beats San Francisco 67-63

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 10:59
Saint Mary's (Calif.) beats San Francisco 67-63

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Johnson had 20 points as Saint Mary’s narrowly defeated San Francisco 67-63 on Saturday.

The Gaels led throughout the second half but didn’t secure the win until Quinn Clinton made a pair of free throws with 2.6 seconds left to play, his only points of the game.

Tommy Kuhse had 18 points for Saint Mary’s (11-5, 2-3 West Coast Conference). Dan Fotu added 11 points. Kyle Bowen had nine rebounds.

Jamaree Bouyea had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Dons (10-8, 4-4). Khalil Shabazz added 16 points. Josh Kunen had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-24 13:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head