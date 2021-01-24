Alexa
Adaway leads Saint Bonaventure over Duquesne 65-61

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 10:53
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jalen Adaway recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to lift Saint Bonaventure to a 65-61 win over Duquesne on Saturday night.

Kyle Lofton had 17 points for Saint Bonaventure (8-1, 6-1 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Dominick Welch added 14 points and nine rebounds. Jaren Holmes had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Tavian Dunn-Martin had 18 points for the Dukes (4-6, 3-5). Michael Hughes added 15 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Marcus Weathers had 10 points.

The Bonnies improve to 2-0 against the Dukes this season. Saint Bonaventure defeated Duquesne 62-48 on Jan. 15.

