Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Wright scores 22 to lead Marist over Rider 76-67

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 11:15
Wright scores 22 to lead Marist over Rider 76-67

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Ricardo Wright scored a season-high 22 points as Marist topped Rider 76-67 on Saturday night.

Braden Bell had 15 points for Marist (8-6, 6-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Matt Herasme had eight rebounds and Jordan Jones added three blocks.

Marist dominated the first half and led 51-22 at halftime. The Red Foxes' first-half points marked a season best, while the Broncs scored a season low.

Allen Powell scored a career-high 20 points for the Broncs (4-11, 4-8). Dwight Murray Jr. added 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Jaelen McGlone had 13 points.

The Red Foxes leveled the season series against the Broncs with the win. Rider defeated Marist 76-64 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-24 13:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head