Hauser, Clark lift No. 13 Virginia past Georgia Tech, 64-62

By HANK KURZ Jr. , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/24 11:03
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Sam Hauser scored 11 of his 22 points during a 15-2 second-half run and No. 13 Virginia survived a scare before rallying to beat Georgia Tech 64-62 on Saturday night.

Kihei Clark scored only two points for Virginia (10-2, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), but they came on a short jumper with 1:09 left that broke a 62-all tie.

Jose Alvarado scored 20 points and had eight assists, and Jordan Usher scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half for the Yellow Jackets (7-4, 3-2). They had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Hauser started the go-ahead burst with a pair of 3-pointers and finished it with a short jumper and another 3-pointer, giving Virginia its sixth win in a row and 14th in a row in the league dating to last season.

Jay Huff added 18 points and five blocks for the Cavaliers. The last came on a shot in the lane by Moses Wright (13 points) with about 40 seconds left and Virginia ahead 64-62.

The Yellow Jackets' second 12-2 run of the first half gave them a 31-23 lead, and they remained in front until Hauser ducked under a shot block attempt and made a 10-footer to give the Cavaliers a 57-56 lead with 4:57 to play. Hauser added a 3-pointer 90 seconds later to complete the run.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets, led by Usher with 15 points, had two 12-2 runs in the first half. Usher made two of three tries from 3-point territory and the team was 5 of 8 in the half. They also forced six turnovers against the team that ranks second nationally with only 8.2 turnovers per game

Virginia: Clark came into the game averaging 14 points in his last six games, but missed his first eight shots before breaking a 62-all tie on a short jumper with 1:09 to pay. but finished 1 for 9 from the floor. Trey Murphy III, the team'sNo. 3 scorer (11.1 ppg)

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: At Duke on Tuesday night.

Virginia: Host Syracuse on Monday night.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-24 13:32 GMT+08:00

