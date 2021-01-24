Alexa
Johnson carries Stephen F. Austin past Lamar 102-72

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 10:30
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Cameron Johnson had 21 points as Stephen F. Austin rolled past Lamar 102-72 on Saturday.

Roti Ware had 17 points for Stephen F. Austin (9-2, 5-0 Southland Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Gavin Kensmil added 17 points. David Kachelries had 13 points.

Lamar totaled 37 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Kasen Harrison had 12 points for the Cardinals (3-11, 2-4). Quinlan Bennett added 12 points. David Muoka had 13 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-24 12:01 GMT+08:00

