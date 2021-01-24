Alexa
Moore scores 21 to carry DePaul over Marquette 68-61

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 10:37
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Charlie Moore had 21 points as DePaul beat Marquette 68-61 on Saturday.

Moore hit all 10 of his free throws.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 19 points and six rebounds for DePaul (3-5, 1-5 Big East Conference). Darious Hall added seven rebounds. Nick Ongenda had five blocks.

D.J. Carton scored a career-high 23 points for the Golden Eagles (8-7, 4-5). Justin Lewis added eight rebounds. Theo John had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-24 12:01 GMT+08:00

