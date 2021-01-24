Alexa
Chidom, Perry lift UC Riverside past CS Bakersfield 70-63

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 10:35
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Arinze Chidom and Jock Perry scored 14 points apiece as UC Riverside topped Cal State Bakersfield 70-63 on Saturday. Flynn Cameron added 11 points for the Highlanders, while Wil Tattersall and Dominick Pickett each had 10.

Zyon Pullin, who was second on the Highlanders in scoring coming into the contest with 12 points per game, was held to six points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Taze Moore had 13 points for the Roadrunners (10-5, 6-2 Big West Conference), whose six-game win streak ended with the loss. Justin McCall added 10 points. Ronne Readus had three blocks.

The Highlanders leveled the season series against the Roadrunners with the win. Cal State Bakersfield defeated UC Riverside 47-45 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-24 12:01 GMT+08:00

