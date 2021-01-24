Alexa
Welp scores 18 to lift UC Irvine over Cal Poly 67-44

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 10:36
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp had 18 points as UC Irvine easily defeated Cal Poly 67-44 on Saturday.

JC Butler had 15 points for UC Irvine (8-4, 4-0 Big West Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Brad Greene added 12 points. Austin Johnson had seven rebounds.

The Mustangs’ 27.9 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by an UC Irvine opponent this season.

Alimamy Koroma had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs (2-10, 0-6), who have now lost eight games in a row.

The Anteaters improve to 2-0 against the Mustangs on the season. UC Irvine defeated Cal Poly 68-49 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-24 12:01 GMT+08:00

