Lucas lifts Milwaukee past Cleveland St. 81-80 in OT

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 10:08
CLEVELAND (AP) — Te’Jon Lucas matched his career high with a season-high 31 points plus 10 rebounds as Milwaukee narrowly defeated Cleveland State 81-80 in overtime on Saturday.

The Panthers bounced back from their 64-53 loss against Cleveland State on Friday night.

DeAndre Gholston scored a career-high 21 points and had seven rebounds for Milwaukee (6-5, 5-4 Horizon League) while Donovan Newby scored 10.

Torrey Patton had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Vikings (10-5, 10-2). D’Moi Hodge added 14 points and eight rebounds and Tre Gomillion scored 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-24 12:00 GMT+08:00

