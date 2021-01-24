Alexa
Alexander leads Texas Southern past Ark.-Pine Bluff 66-57

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 09:52
Alexander leads Texas Southern past Ark.-Pine Bluff 66-57

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Galen Alexander had 14 points and eight rebounds as Texas Southern topped Arkansas-Pine Bluff 66-57 on Saturday.

Michael Weathers had 13 points for Texas Southern (3-7, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Yahuza Rasas added 10 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Gilliam had 10 points.

Joshuwan Johnson had 14 points for the Golden Lions (3-11, 2-3). Shaun Doss Jr. added 13 points and eight rebounds. Markedric Bell had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-24 12:00 GMT+08:00

