By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 10:10
Massoud scores 31 with 8 3s, Wake Forest beats Pitt 76-75

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Ismael Massoud had a career-high 31 points and made 8 of 10 from 3-point range, Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes earned the first ACC win of his coaching career, and the Demon Deacons beat Pittsburgh 76-75 on Saturday.

Massoud's eight 3s tied for third best in program history (Craig Dawson 11, 2002; Randolph Childress 9, 1995). Childress is currently an assistant coach for Wake Forest.

Massoud made all five of his 3-point attempts in the first half and his final 3-pointer gave the Demon Deacons their largest lead at 75-65 with 4:49 left. Massoud, whose previous career high was 17 points, had a scoreless night in Wednesday’s 80-73 loss to North Carolina.

The Demon Deacons (4-6, 1-6) never led until Jonah Antonio made it 60-57 with 9:45 left on the second of his three straight 3-pointers. Those 3s came late in Wake Forest's 26-5 run that ended at 66-57 with 8:17 to go.

Antonio finished with 15 points and Jalen Johnson added 10 points.

Pitt (8-3, 4-2) was coming into the game with a three-game winning streak including back-to-back wins over Syracuse and a 79-73 win over Duke on Tuesday.

The Panthers had a 10-1 run to cut the deficit to one and forced a turnover with 5.3 seconds left that gave them an inbounds play from the frontcourt sideline, but Xavier Johnson missed a pull-up jumper and Wake Forest’s Ody Oguama grabbed the rebound just before time expired. Johnson had 14 points and eight assists.

Justin Champagnie had 17 points, eight rebounds and a career-high five steals for Pitt. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly added 15 points, and Au’Diese Toney scored 11.

Updated : 2021-01-24 12:00 GMT+08:00

