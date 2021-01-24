Alexa
Faulkner leads N. Kentucky past Robert Morris 79-74 in OT

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 09:51
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Trevon Faulkner had 18 points, including six in the final minute of overtime, to lead five Northern Kentucky players in double figures as the Norse narrowly defeated Robert Morris 79-74 on Saturday.

Bryson Langdon, who scored 13 points, hit a jumper with four seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 66. The Colonials didn't get up a final shot.

Marques Warrick added 17 points for the Norse (7-8, 5-5 Horizon League). Adrian Nelson scored 13 and Adham Eleeda had 12.

Faulkner hit all 10 of his free throw attempts. Nelson also had nine rebounds.

AJ Bramah had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Colonials (3-7, 2-5), who have now lost four consecutive games. Charles Bain added 12 points.

Northern Kentucky defeated Robert Morris 81-76 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

