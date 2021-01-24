Alexa
Massner lifts Northwestern St. over SE Louisiana 73-68

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 10:09
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Trenton Massner had 13 points, seven assists and three blocks as Northwestern State narrowly defeated Southeastern Louisiana 73-68 on Saturday after blowing a 21-point first-half lead.

Larry Owens had 14 points for Northwestern State (3-14, 2-4 Southland Conference). Kendal Coleman added 12 points and four blocks. LaTerrance Reed had 11 points.

After Southeastern Louisiana took a 66-65 lead with just under three minutes to play, Carvell Teasett nailed a 3-pointer and Owens hit a jumper at the 1:01 after a turnover.

Owens followed another turnover with a dunk for a 71-66 lead, The teams traded a pair of free throws in the last 25 seconds.

Gus Okafor had 20 points for the Lions (4-11, 2-5). Keon Clergeot added 16 points and seven rebounds. He also had eight turnovers but only three assists. Elijah Ifejeh had 12 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-24 11:59 GMT+08:00

