Gordon carries Louisiana-Lafayette past Arkansas St. 77-74

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 09:58
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Jacobi Gordon came off the bench to score 14 points to lead Louisiana-Lafayette to a 77-74 win over Arkansas State on Saturday.

Cedric Russell had 14 points and six rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette (11-4, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference). Theo Akwuba added 13 points and nine rebounds. Mylik Wilson had 12 points.

Ty Harper, who made 1 of 2 free throws with three seconds left, had 11 points. Arkansas State did not get off a game-tying attempt.

Norchad Omier had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Red Wolves (5-8, 2-4). Christian Willis added 15 points. Malcolm Farrington and Marquis Eaton had 10 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns improve to 2-0 against the Red Wolves this season. Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Arkansas State 81-68 last Friday.

Updated : 2021-01-24 11:59 GMT+08:00

