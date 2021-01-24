Alexa
Crosby scores 19 to carry Alcorn St. over Alabama St. 57-52

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 09:41
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Troymain Crosby scored 19 points and Alcorn State held off Alabama State 57-52 on Saturday to end its six-game losing streak.

Kurk Lee had 14 points and six assists for Alcorn State (3-6, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) and Tyree Corbett grabbed 11 rebounds.

Brandon Battle had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets (1-5, 1-5). LaTrell Tate added 12 points. Jordan O’Neal had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Kenny Strawbridge, who led the Hornets in scoring entering the matchup with 13.0 points per game, made just 1 of 5 shots.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-24 10:33 GMT+08:00

