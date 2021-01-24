Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Collier leads Texas over No. 24 Iowa State women 70-59

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 09:28
Collier leads Texas over No. 24 Iowa State women 70-59

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Charli Collier had 22 points and 19 rebounds, and Texas pulled away in the third quarter and beat No. 24 Iowa State 70-59 on Saturday, snapping the Cyclones' four-game winning streak.

Texas (11-3, 5-2 Big 12) has won three of four to end a two-game road losing streak that helped knock the Longhorns out of the Top 25, and swept the season series against Iowa State (10-5, 6-2).

Collier, a Preseason National Player of the Year candidate, collected her nation-leading 10th double-double of the season. It was her fifth straight game scoring in double figures. She also blocked three shots and was one rebound shy of a career best.

Joanne Allen-Taylor added 16 points and Celeste Taylor had 14 for the Longhorns.

Ashley Joens, who averages 25.1 points, scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half to lead Iowa State. She picked up her third foul with about seven minutes left in the second quarter.

Iowa State hit four straight 3s during a 12-5 run to pull to 34-29 at the break. But with Joens still on the bench with three fouls, the Longhorns answered with a 14-0 run and led 52-37 with 2:57 to play in the third quarter.

The Longhorns, ranked 14th nationally in forced turnovers per game (21.85), had 15 points off 15 Iowa State turnovers.

The Cyclones entered averaging a conference-best 81.3 points a game, matched their season low. They lost at Texas 74-59 on Jan. 3.

The Longhorns play at Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Iowa State plays at Kansas State on Thursday.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-24 10:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taoyuan still far from lockdown: Taiwan's health minister
Taoyuan still far from lockdown: Taiwan's health minister