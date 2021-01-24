Alexa
Bohannon scores 23 to lift Youngstown St. over UIC 85-77

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 09:29
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Naz Bohannon had 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to become Youngstown State's Division I level career rebounding leader in an 85-77 win over Illinois-Chicago on Saturday.

Daniel Ogoro scored a career-high 19 points for Youngstown State (8-8, 4-8 Horizon League), which ended its four-game losing streak. Michael Akuchie added 13 points and nine rebounds. Garrett Covington had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Bohannon now has 904 rebounds. Covington also became the 40th member of the Penguins 1,000 point club.

Maurice Commander had 18 points for the Flames (8-5, 5-3). Teyvion Kirk added 16 points and seven rebounds. Braelen Bridges had 12 points.

Illinois-Chicago defeated Youngstown State 67-66 on Friday on Michael Diggins' buzzer-beating tip-in.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-24 10:33 GMT+08:00

