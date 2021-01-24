Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Lyons lifts Nicholls St. past New Orleans 86-62

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 09:40
Lyons lifts Nicholls St. past New Orleans 86-62

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Ryghe Lyons had 23 points plus 13 rebounds, both career highs, ands Nicholls State romped past New Orleans 86-62 on Saturday.

Ty Gordon had 18 points for Nicholls State (8-5, 6-1 Southland Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Pierce Spencer added 17 points and six rebounds. Damien Sears had eight rebounds.

New Orleans scored 26 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Damion Rosser had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Privateers (4-10, 3-3). Derek St. Hilaire added 14 points. Troy Green had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-24 10:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taoyuan still far from lockdown: Taiwan's health minister
Taoyuan still far from lockdown: Taiwan's health minister