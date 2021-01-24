Alexa
Clay scores 20 to lead Valparaiso over Illinois St. 69-60

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 09:25
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Donovan Clay had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Valparaiso beat Illinois State 69-60 on Saturday.

Eron Gordon had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Valparaiso (4-9, 1-3 Missouri Valley Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Connor Barrett added 12 points. Daniel Sackey had eight assists.

DJ Horne had 19 points for the Redbirds (5-9, 2-6). Dusan Mahorcic added 15 points. Antonio Reeves had 10 points and six rebounds. Howard Fleming Jr. had 2 points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-24 10:32 GMT+08:00

