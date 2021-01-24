Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Jefferson carries Green Bay over Purdue Fort Wayne 87-72

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 08:53
Jefferson carries Green Bay over Purdue Fort Wayne 87-72

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Josh Jefferson scored 21 points as Green Bay downed Purdue Fort Wayne 87-72 on Saturday.

Amari Davis had 18 points for Green Bay (5-11, 5-7 Horizon League), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Japannah Kellogg III added 15 points and Lucas Stieber 14. Green Bay scored a season-high 43 first-half points.

Jalon Pipkins had 16 points for the Mastodons (6-7, 5-7) and Jarred Godfrey 15.

Green Bay also beat the Mastodons 77-59 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-24 10:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taoyuan still far from lockdown: Taiwan's health minister
Taoyuan still far from lockdown: Taiwan's health minister