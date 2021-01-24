Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Belmont pours in record 114 points to beat SIU-Edwardsville

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 09:01
Belmont pours in record 114 points to beat SIU-Edwardsville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Sheppard and Luke Smith scored 18 points apiece and Belmont scored a program record for points defeating SIU-Edwardsville 114-62 on Saturday.

Belmont won its 13th consecutive game and is the lone unbeaten team in the Ohio Valley Conference after dispatching the Cougars, who entered the contest 2-0 after enduring a 33-day pause because of COVID-19 concerns.

Grayson Murphy added 14 points, Caleb Hollander scored 12 and JaCobi Wood had 11 for the Bruins. Belmont forced four turnovers in the first three minutes as 3-pointers from Smith and Sheppard sparked a 13-0 lead.

Sheppard hit 4 of 6 3-pointers as the Bruins made 17 from distance. Belmont set a season-high 29 assists and forced a season-high 24 turnovers.

Belmont dominated the first half and led 56-22 at the break, a season high.

Iziah James had 12 points off the bench for the Cougars (4-5, 2-1).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-24 10:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taoyuan still far from lockdown: Taiwan's health minister
Taoyuan still far from lockdown: Taiwan's health minister