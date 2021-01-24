Alexa
Jackson scores 32 to carry Akron past W. Michigan 79-68

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 08:40
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Loren Cristian Jackson had 32 points as Akron topped Western Michigan 79-68 on Saturday.

Jackson made 13 of 14 from the free-throw line. He added six assists.

Mikal Dawson had 13 points for Akron (8-3, 6-2 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Enrique Freeman added 10 rebounds.

Greg Lee scored a career-high 22 points for the Broncos (2-9, 1-5), whose losing streak reached five games. Adrian Martin added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-24 10:31 GMT+08:00

