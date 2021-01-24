Alexa
Bassey carries Western Kentucky past Middle Tennessee 82-67

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 08:38
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Charles Bassey scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Western Kentucky defeated Middle Tennessee 82-67 on Saturday.

Taveion Hollingsworth and Carson Williams added 15 points each for the Hilltoppers. Williams also had eight rebounds. Luke Frampton had 14 points for Western Kentucky (12-4, 5-2 Conference USA) and Jordan Rawls scored 10.

Western Kentucky shot 51% from the floor (24 of 47) including 10 of 20 from distance. The Hilltoppers shot 61% in the second half, when they broke the game open.

Dontrell Shuler had 18 points for the Blue Raiders (3-8, 1-4). Eli Lawrence added 14 points and six rebounds. Jordan Davis had 12 points.

WKU announced shortly before the game that coach Rick Stansbury was experiencing a fever and would not coach the weekend series at Middle Tennessee. Phil Cunningham took over for Stansbury.

The teams meet again Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

