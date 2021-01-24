Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Murphy's career-high 28 carry Wofford over Western Carolina

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 08:11
Murphy's career-high 28 carry Wofford over Western Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Storm Murphy had a career-high 28 points as Wofford defeated Western Carolina 91-78 on Saturday.

Tray Hollowell had 18 points for Wofford (9-4, 6-1 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Morgan Safford added 15 points. Sam Godwin had three blocks with eight points.

Matt Halvorsen had 19 points for the Catamounts (7-7, 0-5), who have now lost five straight games. Cory Hightower added 15 points. Marcus Thomas had 14 points and Xavier Cork 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

___

Updated : 2021-01-24 10:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taoyuan still far from lockdown: Taiwan's health minister
Taoyuan still far from lockdown: Taiwan's health minister