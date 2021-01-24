Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Small leads Texas St. over Louisiana-Monroe 69-63

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 08:15
Small leads Texas St. over Louisiana-Monroe 69-63

MONROE, La. (AP) — Isiah Small had 20 points as Texas State beat Louisiana-Monroe 69-63 on Saturday.

Mason Harrell had 11 points for Texas State (11-4, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game.

Russell Harrison had 21 points for the Warhawks (4-11, 2-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Marco Morency added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Koreem Ozier was held to two points. The Warhawks’ leading scorer entering the contest at 13 points per game, he failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4).

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Warhawks this season. Texas State defeated Louisiana-Monroe 57-47 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-24 10:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taoyuan still far from lockdown: Taiwan's health minister
Taoyuan still far from lockdown: Taiwan's health minister