Monsanto lifts E. Tennessee St. over Furman 71-62

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 08:18
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Damari Monsanto had 22 points as East Tennessee State topped Furman 71-62 on Saturday.

Monsanto shot 6 for 8 from deep. He added eight rebounds.

Ledarrius Brewer had 17 points for East Tennessee State (9-5, 5-1 Southern Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Silas Adheke added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Clay Mounce had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Paladins (10-5, 4-2). Mike Bothwell added 17 points. Noah Gurley had 13 points.

The Buccaneers evened the season series against the Paladins with the win. Furman defeated East Tennessee State 78-66 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-24 10:31 GMT+08:00

