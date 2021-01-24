Alexa
McCoy scores 16 to lift Boston U. over Lafayette 81-76

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 08:21
McCoy scores 16 to lift Boston U. over Lafayette 81-76

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Javante McCoy had 16 points, including four free throws in the final 20 seconds, and nine rebounds as Boston University edged past Lafayette 81-76 on Saturday.

Walter Whyte had 14 points for Boston University (2-5, 2-5 Patriot League), which ended its five-game losing streak. Jack Hemphill added 13 points. Jonas Harper had 12 points.

Justin Jaworski had 20 points for the Leopards (5-2, 5-2), whose five-game winning streak ended with the loss. E.J. Stephens added 13 points. Three players scored 12 each.

Updated : 2021-01-24 10:30 GMT+08:00

