Kohl carries Abilene Christian over Cent. Arkansas 93-58

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 08:14
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Kolton Kohl had 16 points, four assists and three blocks as Abilene Christian won its eighth straight home game, rolling past Central Arkansas 93-58 on Saturday.

Logan McLaughlin had 12 points for Abilene Christian (12-3, 4-1 Southland Conference). Joe Pleasant added 11 points.

Abilene Christian posted a season-high 29 assists on 34 baskets.

Collin Cooper had 12 points for the Bears (3-11, 2-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Khaleem Bennett added 11 points. Jared Chatham had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-24 10:30 GMT+08:00

