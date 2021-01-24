Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Young scores 25, Charlotte narrowly holds off FAU 74-71

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 07:59
Young scores 25, Charlotte narrowly holds off FAU 74-71

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 25 points, including a free throw with three seconds remaining, and Charlotte held off Florida Atlantic for a 74-71 win on Saturday.

Kenan Blackshear stole the ball, scored and converted a three-point play with 1:35 remaining to help the Owls pull within 67-66 but they got no closer.

Young hit 13 of 16 from the free throw line.

Jordan Shepherd had 19 points, making 9 of 10 at the line, for Charlotte (7-7, 3-3 Conference USA). Jhery Matos added 10 points.

Karlis Silins had 17 points for the Owls (8-7, 3-3). Blackshear added 14 points and six rebounds. Michael Forrest also scored 14 points.

Florida Atlantic defeated Charlotte 66-53 in overtime on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-24 10:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taoyuan still far from lockdown: Taiwan's health minister
Taoyuan still far from lockdown: Taiwan's health minister