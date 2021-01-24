Alexa
Hyland scores 28 to lead VCU past Dayton 66-43

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 07:57
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Nah’Shon Hyland had 28 points as VCU easily beat Dayton 66-43 on Saturday.

Hason Ward had six points and five blocks for VCU (11-4, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Dayton totaled 13 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Zimi Nwokeji had 10 points for the Flyers (8-4, 4-3). Jordy Tshimanga added 10 points.

Ibi Watson, whose 16 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Flyers, scored five points on 2-of-10 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-24 08:59 GMT+08:00

