The Latest: Sharks to open home schedule hosting in Arizona

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 07:18
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The San Jose Sharks will open their home schedule in the desert.

The Sharks’ first two home games will be Feb. 1 and 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights at Gila River Arena, home of the Arizona Coyotes.

The Sharks held training camp in Arizona due to a ban on contact sports in California’s Santa Clara County. The NHL scheduled the Sharks’ first eight games on the road in hopes they could play in San Jose, but strict COVID-19 restrictions are still in place.

No determination has been made on San Jose’s home games against Anaheim on Feb. 13 and 15 yet.

