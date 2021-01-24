Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 06:49
Hicks scores 27 to carry Alabama A&M past Southern 68-58

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Garrett Hicks had a career-high 27 points as Alabama A&M topped Southern 68-58 on Saturday.

Jalen Johnson had 19 points for Alabama A&M (4-0, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). EJ Williams added three blocks. Anjay Cortez had nine rebounds.

Harrison Henderson scored a career-high 21 points and had 10 rebounds for the Jaguars (3-5, 3-1).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-24 08:58 GMT+08:00

