Summers, Dorsey lift Navy past Army 69-62

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 06:10
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Greg Summers had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead five Navy players in double figures as the Midshipmen won their ninth straight game, getting past Army 69-62 on Saturday.

Patrick Dorsey added 13 points for the Midshipmen (10-1, 7-0 Patriot League). Cam Davis chipped in 11, Jaylen Walker scored 10 and Richard Njoku had 10.

Summers made 9 of 11 foul shots. Dorsey also had eight rebounds.

Lonnie Grayson had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Black Knights (8-4, 4-3). Tucker Blackwell added 13 points. Jalen Rucker had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

