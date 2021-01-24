Alexa
Guadarrama helps New Hampshire fend off Albany 71-64

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 06:19
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Nick Guadarrama scored 25 points, including a key 3-pointer and two free throws in the last 1:15, as New Hampshire held off Albany 71-64 on Saturday.

Nick Johnson added career-high 18 points with 10 rebounds for New Hampshire (7-5, 6-3 America East Conference). Jayden Martinez added 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Jamel Horton had 19 points for the Great Danes (3-6, 3-4), who trailed 35-22 at halftime but came within a possession several times down the stretch. CJ Kelly added 11 points and eight rebounds. Antonio Rizzuto had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-24 07:32 GMT+08:00

