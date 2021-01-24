Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Kinsey carries Marshall over FIU 89-72

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 05:39
Kinsey carries Marshall over FIU 89-72

MIAMI (AP) — Taevion Kinsey had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Marshall beat Florida International 89-72 on Saturday.

Andrew Taylor added 20 points and six rebounds for the Thundering Herd. David Early scored 14 points for Marshall (9-4, 3-3 Conference USA) and Darius George 10.

Javaunte Hawkins scored a season-high 20 points for the Panthers (8-8, 2-6), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Antonio Daye, Jr. added 18 points, eight rebounds and six assist and Dimon Carrigan grabbed 10 rebounds.

Marshall also beat Florida International 79-66 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-24 07:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taoyuan still far from lockdown: Taiwan's health minister
Taoyuan still far from lockdown: Taiwan's health minister
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day