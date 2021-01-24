Alexa
San Jose St. tops New Mexico 83-71

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 05:34
ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Sebastian Mendoza, Jalen Dalcourt, Ralph Agee and Trey Smith scored 16 points apiece and San Jose State defeated New Mexico 83-71 on Saturday.

Agee also grabbed seven rebounds and Dalcourt six.

Valdir Manuel scored a season-high 25 points plus seven rebounds and four blocks for the Lobos (5-9, 1-9 Mountain West Conference). Saquan Singleton scored 14 points and distributed 11 assists and Rod Brown scored 10 with seven rebounds.

Makuach Maluach, whose 14 points per game heading into the contest led the Lobos, scored just six points on 2-for-11 shooting.

San Jose State returned the favor as New Mexico beat the Spartans 67-51 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-24 07:31 GMT+08:00

