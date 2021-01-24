Alexa
Adamu scores 21 to carry Montana St. over N. Arizona 58-53

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 05:44
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Amin Adamu had 21 points as Montana State won its seventh straight game, edging Northern Arizona 58-53 on Saturday.

Xavier Bishop had 10 points and six assists for Montana State (9-3, 6-0 Big Sky Conference), it's best start in league play in 34 years. Abdul Mohamed added seven rebounds.

Cameron Shelton had 22 points for the Lumberjacks (4-11, 3-6). Carson Towt added seven rebounds. Keith Haymon had seven rebounds.

Montana State defeated Northern Arizona 62-51 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

