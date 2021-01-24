Alexa
Groves carries E. Washington over N. Colorado 82-76

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 05:58
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Tanner Groves had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Eastern Washington to an 82-76 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday.

Kim Aiken Jr. had 17 points and eight rebounds for Eastern Washington (4-6, 3-2 Big Sky Conference). Jacob Davison added 11 points.

Eastern Washington totaled 27 points in the first half, a season low for the team. The Eagles were 10 of 10 from the foul line in the last minute.

Matt Johnson II scored a career-high 23 points for the Bears (8-7, 5-5). Daylen Kountz added 16 points. Bodie Hume had 13 points.

Northern Colorado defeated Eastern Washington 78-76 on Thursday.

